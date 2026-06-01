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The CMA CGM Notre Dame berthed at Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 1.

SINGAPORE - A liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container ship - touted as the world’s largest of its kind - arrived in Singapore on June 1 during its maiden commercial voyage.

Measuring 400m in length, the largest container ship flying the French flag is longer than the 330m-tall Eiffel Tower laid on its side, said global shipping firm CMA CGM Group’s Asia Pacific chief trade officer Gregory Fourcin.

He was speaking to the media, as well as representatives from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, port operator PSA Singapore and banks aboard the vessel berthed off Pasir Panjang.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame, christened after the Parisian cathedral, is the first of the firm’s 10 LNG-powered ships capable of carrying 24,000 shipping containers , or twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The vessel’s LNG dual-fuel propulsion system cuts planet-warming carbon emissions by up to 20 per cent, according to the firm, forming part of its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The main engine that runs on LNG in the CMA CGM Notre Dame. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The ship’s capacity allows it to complete a trip from Asia to Europe without refuelling LNG, which is stored at a temperature of -158 deg C .

The remaining nine vessels, also named after landmarks of French heritage, will be progressively delivered between 2026 and 2028.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame itself is slated to be officially inaugurated in the port city of Le Havre in northern France on July 2 to mark its entry into service.

The vessel’s visit attests to the special relationship between France and Singapore, where the Marseille-based firm has operated from for more than 35 years, said its captain Nicolas Le Scornet.

About 2,000 to 4,000 containers are typically offloaded in Singapore from the vessel during each stop .

The Republic also plays a central role in the development of lower carbon shipping solutions, said Le Scornet, citing the firm’s partnerships with the Republic to advance sustainable shipping alternative fuels and digital innovation.

Guests taking pictures on the bridge wing during a tour of the CMA CGM Notre Dame berthed at Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 1. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The vessel is calibrated to lower its environmental footprint by incorporating equipment such as an aerodynamic windshield system that lowers energy consumption, said the firm.

It also taps features that can manage the energy of powering and ventilating refrigerated containers.

A crew’s cabin on board the CMA CGM Notre Dame. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Giving the media a tour of the 75m-tall ship, which is slightly higher than its cathedral namesake , Le Scornet shared that the vessel is staffed by about 30 crew at a time.

The vessel is also embedded with a network of cameras that provide a 360 degree view of the ship , as well as artificial intelligence to help optimise routes, adjust speed and control energy consumption.

The captain’s cabin on board the CMA CGM Notre Dame. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

It will sail along one of the world’s main trade corridors that links Asia with European economies , said the firm.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame, which began its journey in Shanghai , is slated to depart at 6pm on June 1 for the Suez Canal.