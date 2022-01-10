Longer deadline sought for taxi, private-hire drivers to get jabs

From Feb 1, only fully-vaccinated taxi and private-hire drivers will be allowed to ferry passengers, even as their associations seek a longer notice period for drivers to fulfil the latest requirement.

With the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant raging and case numbers rising, the authorities have moved to ensure that front-facing workers do not worsen the situation, even though over 99 per cent of cabbies and private-hire drivers are vaccinated.

While the move aims to protect passengers, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, adviser to the National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association, said unvaccinated drivers have expressed concerns about not being able to get fully vaccinated in time, which means a loss of income.

"We have raised these concerns to the Government and asked that the same notice period that was given to the employed also be given to our self-employed and freelancers," she wrote in a Facebook post last night. She noted that this will give drivers sufficient time to make vaccination plans or seek other forms of work.

Ms Yeo, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, told The Straits Times yesterday that the associations hope to extend the deadline by at least two months.

"It's about giving drivers ample time as it takes more than a month to get the fully vaccinated status. We are also seeing whether we can get priority vaccinations for drivers who need to get vaccinated," she said.

The Government announced on Dec 27 that only workers who are fully vaccinated, certified medically ineligible for vaccines, or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days may return to the workplace. A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman noted that this includes self-employed people such as taxi and private-hire car drivers.

"We will continue to encourage taxi and private-hire car drivers who are medically eligible, but have yet to complete their vaccinations, to do so as soon as possible," the spokesman told ST yesterday.

Over 99 per cent of Singapore's point-to-point driver population are fully vaccinated. There were more than 145,000 taxi and private-hire licence holders as at last September, according to LTA data. This translates to over 1,000 of such licence holders who are not fully vaccinated.

On Oct 23, the authorities announced that employed workers who return to the workplace from Jan 1 must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days.

But the authorities said in December that this concession will be removed from Jan 15, with partially vaccinated workers granted a grace period until Jan 31 to complete their vaccination regime.

Ms Yeo said in her Facebook post that most taxi operators will waive the penalty for premature termination of contracts if drivers are unvaccinated: "We urge other platform operators to consider similar measures to help affected drivers."

She told ST that operators are also helping by lowering rental fees for drivers affected by the latest requirement.

She added that many drivers are going for their booster shots: "Our drivers have also been diligent in observing good hygiene practices so that commuters are kept safe."

All taxi and private-hire drivers currently need to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing - a requirement LTA announced last October. For practical reasons, drivers are provided with antigen rapid test kits and are allowed to self-test at their convenience.

A Gojek spokesman said the ride-hailing firm is working closely with the Government and other stakeholders to help its drivers adhere to the latest vaccination measures.

He added: "We continue to remind our driver-partners to remain vigilant, observe good hygiene practices, and help to ensure a safe environment for both drivers and riders."