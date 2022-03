Larger cars with engine sizes above 1,600cc or 130bhp (97kW) outnumbered smaller and less powerful ones last year, for the first time since the certificate of entitlement (COE) categorisation was updated in 2014.

The population of Category B cars stood at 323,174 at the end of last year, 1,674 more than the cars in Category A, based on figures from the Land Transport Authority (LTA). In all, there were 644,674 cars on the road.