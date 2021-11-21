Land border with Johor could reopen end-Nov: Gan

The Singapore-Johor land border could reopen by the end of the month, close to the launch of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with Kuala Lumpur, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

"I am optimistic that we will be able to launch this VTL for land around the end of this month, close to the launch of the VTL for air. And it is also possible that we would be able to do so on the same day," said Mr Gan yesterday at a virtual media conference.

Flights between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be reopened for quarantine-free travel from Nov 29, for the first time since Covid-19 prompted border closures.

Media reports from Malaysia said the land border would reopen on Nov 29 as well.

Asked about this, Mr Gan said the land reopening will be for a smaller number of vaccinated travellers, with a limited quota. He did not confirm the Nov 29 date, but said more details would follow in the coming week so that people who want to travel can make plans.

"The priority is really families who have been separated for a long time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Gan, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic.

"The first phase of the VTL for land is likely to focus on this group of people who have a need to meet their family to be reunited and, subsequently, we can think about expanding the scope to allow more people to travel."

More than 100,000 Malaysians are estimated to be stuck in Singapore since borders were closed in the early months of the pandemic last year, and there are also Singaporeans working in Malaysia who have not been able to come home.

The task force was also asked about Singapore's approach to categorising countries by risk levels and if it was moving towards getting rid of quarantine facilities given the low number of imported cases.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, another task force co-chair, said Singapore looks at a broad range of indicators every fortnight in deciding the risk status of countries, and adjusts its border measures accordingly.

These include the infection situation in the countries and the infection rate of travellers from those countries based on their Covid-19 arrival test results. So far, the tests at Changi have shown quite low infection rates, Mr Wong said.

The task force will continue to assess border measures with this approach and may consider relaxing them at some point, he said.

Singapore has eased its border restrictions to allow those arriving from lower-risk countries to serve their quarantine at home and the duration has also been shortened from 14 to 10 days, he noted.

In addition to the infection rate, the task force will keep an eye out for new variants, especially ones that are more resistant to vaccines, he said. "That increasingly will be our focus and the approach as we look at our border measures."