Khaw Boon Wan receives award from Poland

Singaporeans in Poland and Polish nationals here were able to safely return to their countries in the early days of Covid-19, thanks to the help of LOT Polish Airlines.

This was possible largely due to the warm bilateral relations between Poland and Singapore, which Mr Khaw Boon Wan helped build during his tenure as a minister.

Mr Khaw, now the chairman of SPH Media Trust, was awarded the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland yesterday. This is the second highest class of the award given to foreigners and Polish nationals residing abroad who have contributed to international cooperation or cooperation between Poland and other countries.

Mr Khaw said at the award ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel that Singapore and Poland share a desire to help their respective regions grow peacefully and contribute to the international community. "Only when there is peace can there be prosperity for all," he said, noting the conflict in Ukraine. "Poland's generous hospitality for the refugees gives evidence that there are many good people in our midst," he added.

Mr Khaw was Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Minister between 2015 and 2020. Under his purview, a direct flight between Singapore and Poland by LOT Polish Airlines was established in 2018. In the following year, Temasek-owned port operator PSA International - with two other partners - jointly invested in Deepwater Container Terminal Gdansk, Poland's largest container terminal. Bilateral trade in goods and services between Singapore and Poland also grew significantly during Mr Khaw's tenure.

In recent years, trade in goods exceeded US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in value, while trade in services reached almost US$700 million.

Poland's Ambassador to Singapore Magdalena Bogdziewicz said yesterday: "Mr Khaw's leadership and his personal dedication to strengthening bilateral ties, as well as our cooperation on international fora, have been highly valued."

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, said at the event that Poland is an important trading and investment partner of Singapore. "Over 100 Polish companies are based in Singapore to tap on opportunities not just here but also in the larger region... Similarly, Singapore companies also use Poland as a strategic gateway to Central and Eastern Europe."

He said Singapore's robust ties with Poland is one of Mr Khaw's many contributions. "He is richly deserving of today's honour... and I would like to thank the Polish government for bestowing it on one of Singapore's finest sons," he added.