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People using the scramble crossing at the junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road on Nov 20.

SINGAPORE – The Shibuya-style scramble crossing that is on trial in Joo Chiat has received positive feedback from residents and businesses in the area, citing the convenience and shorter wait among reasons that they like it.

“Early indications from the ground are encouraging,” said Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming.

Speaking on Nov 20 at a festive light-up in the area, he added that motorists and residents are still adapting to the crossing at the junction of Joo Chiat and East Coast roads.

During the three-month trial that started on Nov 16, traffic lights in every direction will turn red at the same time for vehicles, allowing people to walk across from all sides at once, including diagonally.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming speaking before the Joo Chiat light-up at Katong Point on Nov 20. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Pedestrians who spoke to The Straits Times highlighted the convenience of being able to cross diagonally, instead of having to wait for two green-man signals.

“Human traffic is more organised,” said Babe Sim, a Joo Chiat resident who has been using the new crossing every day since it was implemented.

Adrian Houghton, owner of The Little Pig pub near the junction, estimated that the scramble crossing halves the time he takes to get to i12 Katong mall, which is located diagonally across from his establishment.

Visiting the scramble crossing on Nov 19 and 20, ST found that the pedestrian green light lasted for 35 seconds, with a wait time of two minutes and 10 seconds between light changes.

Homemaker Triana Ding said that the 35-second duration was more than enough for her to cross the road while pushing a pram. “It feels like it’s much improved and faster now every time I cross the road,” said the East Coast resident.

While there were some pedestrians hurrying to get to the other side of the junction before the light turned red, it was because they had started crossing the road only when the green man signal was blinking.

The scramble crossing trial is part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety.

Even though it was not expressly implemented to give a boost to community life and shopping, Christine Loh, who works at Dona Manis Cake Shop, said she has seen 20% to 40% more visitors than normal during the weekdays.

“Many people told me they came here especially to look at the crossing,” she added.

AlibabaR Hawker Bar East Coast owner Tan Kay Chuan estimated a 10% to 20% increase in footfall since the scramble crossing trial commenced.

Similarly, Kishore Buxani, owner of shopping centre Katong Point, said that some of the mall’s tenants have seen a 10% to 20% increase in revenue, though he added that it is still early days.

When asked what about the scramble crossing can be improved, pedestrians said that road markings indicating the crossing could be made clearer.

“Some people don’t know about the trial or that they can cross diagonally,” said designer Law Jia Hao, referring to the dotted lines that do not extend all the way from one end to the other.

Sim said she heard that one driver mistook the diagonal crossing markings to be for cars rather than pedestrians. As a result, the driver mounted the kerb in front of i12 Katong.

Pedestrians using the scramble crossing at the junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road on Nov 20. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Some residents pointed out that the scramble crossing may become chaotic during weekends because some of the pavements at the junction are narrow and get crowded when people wait to cross the road.

Others noted that vehicles at the junction sometimes veer close to pedestrians when they are making a turn.

As part of the scramble crossing trial, vehicles travelling in East Coast Road towards Mountbatten Road are not allowed to turn right into Joo Chiat Road.

Residents and businesses said that some drivers are not aware of the change, leading to an increase in motorists sounding their horns.

ST observed a few instances of vehicles holding up traffic at a green light, unaware that they could not make the right turn, causing other drivers to blare their horns.

Goh said that in deciding if the Joo Chiat scramble crossing should be made permanent, the authorities will assess whether it enhances safety and allows pedestrians enough time to cross. They will also monitor congestion levels and see if drivers are comfortable with them.

“Overall, for both drivers as well as our pedestrians, I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen so far, but we’ll have to continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said.

The festive light-up was organised by the Katong-Joo Chiat Business Association. Its president, Edmond Wong, said: “The scramble crossing at the gateway to our precinct shows what becomes possible when pedestrians are given priority.”