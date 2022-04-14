Johor Baru hotels increase room rates for Good Friday weekend

Hotels in Johor Baru have raised their room rates for this weekend because of demand from Singaporeans taking advantage of the Good Friday holiday break to go for a vacation.

Travel booking platforms report that hotel bookings for the weekend are more than double those of last weekend. Tomorrow is Good Friday and a public holiday.

Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Asia head of public relations for Expedia Group, said Johor Baru is the top overseas destination for the weekend.

"Many Singaporeans are looking to make use of the extended break to go on a quick holiday or getaway," she added.

On Tripadvisor, prices for rooms rose by 18 per cent compared with the previous weekend. Ms Jane Lim, its vice-president of global markets, said the reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia on April 1 has expanded options for locals looking for a short getaway.

"To Singaporeans, travel isn't always about getting on a plane - it could simply be to get in a car to drive across the border for a holiday," she added.

The Citrus Hotel Johor Bahru, which has 146 rooms, is fully booked for this weekend, with 75 per cent of guests from Singapore. It was 50 per cent filled last weekend, with Singaporeans making up half the guests.

Senior vice-president of business development and operations Tejinder Sidhu said the hotel has seen a surge in bookings from Singaporeans since April 1.

Over at Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel, which has 345 rooms, rates have increased by 15 per cent to 20 per cent to about RM400 (S$128) to RM430. Its general manager Kanit Sangmookda said: "We are looking at relatively high occupancy average of 70 per cent to 75 per cent this weekend, and we anticipate lots of last-minute bookings."

He added that 40 per cent of the guests for this weekend are Singaporeans.

Since the reopening of the land border, traffic jams and long queues at the checkpoints have become a regular sight at the Causeway once again.

More than 120,000 people entered Malaysia from Singapore through land checkpoints on the first three days of the border reopening.

Last weekend, pictures of the congestion at the Singapore and Malaysia checkpoints were shared on social media. The New Paper reported that some travellers took more than three hours to clear Customs and arrive in Johor Baru.