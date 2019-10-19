Jewel celebrates official opening with new light show

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking a wefie with local Mandopop star JJ Lin during a light and sound show at the official opening of Jewel Changi Airport yesterday. With them was Mrs Lee (left). ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Visitors to Jewel Changi Airport were in for a surprise treat yesterday evening, at its official opening.

Local Mandopop star JJ Lin took to the stage to serenade fans with a live rendition of his new song, As I Believe, before Jewel launched a new light and sound show set to the song.

In the audience was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who said that Jewel's completion was a huge achievement. It has become one of Singapore's instantly recognisable icons, and shows how nothing is impossible when Singaporeans dream big and apply themselves, he added.

Jewel has attracted 50 million visitors since it opened six months ago, surpassing its initial target of 40 million to 50 million visitors a year.

PM Lee said: "May Jewel long continue to sparkle and bring joy to Singaporeans and visitors alike."

 

