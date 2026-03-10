Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Janine Teo (left) succeeds Mr Lien Choong Luen, who stepped down in February after seven years at the helm of the business here.

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Gojek Singapore has appointed Ms Janine Teo as general manager .

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Gojek said Ms Teo has been with the company for more than seven years in several operational leadership roles.

“Given her in-depth experience, we are confident that she can take the business forward and continue strengthening Gojek’s platform to support driver-partners and their livelihoods, while delivering reliable services for consumers in Singapore,” said Gojek.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Teo was previously country lead of driver experience and operations manager at Uber from 2017 to 2018, and head of supply in Singapore at GoTo Group – the technology group which oversees Gojek – from 2020.

Mr Lien told ST that in his tenure, he saw the ride-hailing industry maturing during a “really intense” period with increased competition and regulations.

He added that one of the greatest challenges the company had to navigate was the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting its drivers and weathering low demand.

Looking forward, Mr Lien said he is taking a sabbatical and will spend more time focusing on his board positions, including that of president of Singapore Athletics .

He added that he is exploring opportunities in the technology space, and catching up on what is happening in the region.

A Gojek spokeswoman thanked Mr Lien for his contributions and wished him the very best for the future.

“After seven years leading Gojek Singapore, with the business in a strong position, this was a good juncture for Mr Lien to transition out of the role as he pursues his personal interests,” she added.