ICA rolls out automated immigration clearance for families and wheelchair users at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – Wheelchair users and families of up to four people can now use new automated lanes at selected passenger halls in Changi Airport, making Singapore the first country in the world to introduce automated immigration clearance for group travellers.

The Special Assistance Lane, at the departure hall in Terminal 1 and both departure and arrival halls in Terminal 2, is open to all Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

On Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said: “The Special Assistance Lane will enable travellers using wheelchairs and family groups of up to four persons (for example, parents with young children) to enjoy the convenience of automated immigration clearance.”

Prior to the introduction of the lanes in December, travellers using wheelchairs and family groups had to proceed to the manual counters and present their passports for immigration clearance.

Cameras and biometric scanners at the lanes will now allow these travellers to do so by capturing their iris and facial features. Travellers can also scan their passports at the scanners placed there.