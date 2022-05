ICA: Avoid peak hours if you are driving to Malaysia this weekend

Those commuting between Singapore and Malaysia this weekend should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

This comes ahead of the Vesak Day holiday, which falls on Monday.

Departing traffic is expected to be heavy between today and tomorrow, and those arriving in Singapore between Sunday and Monday can also expect a longer wait.

ICA said: "At the peak of the Vesak Day holiday in 2019, travellers departing Singapore via the land checkpoints had to wait close to three hours.

"For this upcoming long weekend, travellers are thus advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance, and to check the traffic situation before embarking on their journey."

During the last long weekend that included Labour Day, from April 29 to May 3, more than 950,000 travellers used the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia.

That was the first public holiday weekend since land borders fully reopened on April 1 - the first time in two years that fully vaccinated individuals could travel freely between Singapore and Malaysia by land without testing or quarantine.

For this weekend, ICA expects departing traffic to be heavy today, between 3pm and 11.59pm, and tomorrow between 6am and 10am, as well as 4pm and 9pm.

When entering Singapore, heavy traffic can be expected on Sunday, between 5pm and 7pm, and Monday, between 1pm and 11.59pm.

ICA said: "Travellers... are advised to adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in the traffic jams where possible."

They can also take cross-border bus services instead of driving to Malaysia in private vehicles, it added.

Traffic police will be stationed at critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints to ensure road discipline, and travellers are advised to cooperate with instructions and keep to their lanes.

ICA also reminded departing Singapore-registered car owners to make sure their fuel tanks are three-quarters full before reaching the checkpoints, or they risk being turned away.

Travellers must also have passports that are valid, with at least six months before the expiry date, and the necessary permits.

ICA added: "Travellers are also reminded not to bring in prohibited items. Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items must proactively make declarations to our officers prior to being checked."