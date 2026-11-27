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Launched in September 2026, the Elexio is the first Hyundai Beijing model to be sold in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – South Korean carmaker Hyundai is recalling the Elexio electric vehicle (EV) in Singapore after detecting a fault that can cause unexpected braking and lead to an increase in the risk of rear-end collisions.

The fix to solve the issue will be available only from February 2027. Until the problem is fixed, the cars cannot be driven.

A total of 86 cars are affected, including 10 units which have been delivered to customers.

The cars have all been brought back to the motor distributor and are awaiting repairs. In the meantime, affected owners are being given courtesy vehicles.

Although the Elexio model is still up for sale, test drives will not be offered, and deliveries will resume only after the defective part is replaced.

A similar recall is underway in Australia, affecting 1,619 Elexio cars.

So far, there have been no accidents linked to the defect reported in Singapore, said the distributor Komoco Motors. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) was notified on Nov 10, and approval to carry out the recall was given on Nov 19, it added.

According to the LTA’s vehicle recall webpage, a fault in the Forward Collision Avoidance system can cause the car to brake unexpectedly when there is no risk of a forward collision, and increase the risk of rear-end collisions.

Although owners do not have to pay for the fix – which involves fitting the corrected electronic control unit – there is a likely financial impact for buyers who have placed orders to register their new cars within 2026 but have yet to receive them.

EVs registered in 2027 will incur $10,000 more in vehicle taxes than those registered within 2026. This is the combined impact of the expiry of the $7,500 EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) on Dec 31, 2026, and the reduction from $22,500 to $20,000 in Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) rebate from Jan 1, 2027.

Buyers who have already secured a certificate of entitlement (COE), but have not registered the cars, have up to six months before the certificates are returned to the LTA, and the $10,000 bidding deposit is forfeited.

A Komoco Motors spokeswoman said the company is finding “the most amicable solution for the affected customers”, but she added that was unable to provide further details.

Launched in Singapore in September, the Elexio is the first model sold in Singapore from Hyundai Beijing, a joint venture between the South Korean carmaker and Chinese state-owned BAIC Motor.