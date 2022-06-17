Hundreds take up jobs in aviation sector as firms boost recruitment

The bulk of 600 initial job vacancies at ground handler Sats have been filled as the firm and its counterparts at Changi Airport ramp up hiring in preparation for further recovery in air traffic.

Sats, the main ground handler at the airport, told The Straits Times that it has been hiring workers who support passenger operations and meal production, among others.

Other firms - dnata, Certis and Scoot - are also in the midst of hiring hundreds of workers as they process applications from a recent career fair.

The hiring push comes as the airport tries to avoid manpower shortages that have triggered long queues and flight cancellations at other airports.

In Singapore, the numbers of air travellers and visitors are at their highest since the onset of the pandemic, although a full recovery remains some distance away.

Ms Lilian Tan, chief human capital officer at Sats, said: "As the aviation industry continues to progress, additional roles will become available and we will tap the local talent pool to augment our workforce."

Sats is still hiring for several roles, including customer service agents and trainee flight controllers.

Perks offered include a joining bonus of $5,000 for some roles.

The aviation sector is expected to restore 85 per cent to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic workforce by the end of the year. It had lost a third of its more than 35,000 workers during the pandemic.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat had said last month that employers were looking to fill almost 2,000 vacancies immediately at the OneAviation Careers fair on May 27 and 28.

He also said that the fair, which featured 21 firms, will be the first of many more sector-wide recruitment efforts.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said yesterday that the event attracted about 11,000 job seekers and aviation enthusiasts.