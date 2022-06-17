Hundreds take up jobs in aviation sector as firms boost recruitment

The bulk of 600 initial job vacancies at ground handler Sats have been filled as the firm and its counterparts at Changi Airport ramp up hiring in preparation for further recovery in air traffic.
Sats, the main ground handler at the airport, told The Straits Times that it has been hiring workers who support passenger operations and meal production, among others.
Other firms - dnata, Certis and Scoot - are also in the midst of hiring hundreds of workers as they process applications from a recent career fair.
The hiring push comes as the airport tries to avoid manpower shortages that have triggered long queues and flight cancellations at other airports.
In Singapore, the numbers of air travellers and visitors are at their highest since the onset of the pandemic, although a full recovery remains some distance away.
Ms Lilian Tan, chief human capital officer at Sats, said: "As the aviation industry continues to progress, additional roles will become available and we will tap the local talent pool to augment our workforce."
Sats is still hiring for several roles, including customer service agents and trainee flight controllers.
Perks offered include a joining bonus of $5,000 for some roles.
The aviation sector is expected to restore 85 per cent to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic workforce by the end of the year. It had lost a third of its more than 35,000 workers during the pandemic.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat had said last month that employers were looking to fill almost 2,000 vacancies immediately at the OneAviation Careers fair on May 27 and 28.
He also said that the fair, which featured 21 firms, will be the first of many more sector-wide recruitment efforts.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said yesterday that the event attracted about 11,000 job seekers and aviation enthusiasts.
A spokesman said the participating companies are evaluating applications and shortlisting candidates.
dnata, the other ground handler at Changi Airport, said more than 300 candidates expressed interest in working at the firm during the career fair.
Mr Musdalifa Abdullah, managing director for dnata Singapore, said it is in the process of reviewing applications, interviewing candidates and making offers.
He said dnata plans to recruit and train some 200 new employees across its operations, in roles such as lounge service agents.
In some roles, the new staff will be able to join operations after two weeks of training.
Mr Andy Tan, head of Certis Aviation Security, said it has shortlisted some 100 candidates for different positions following the aviation career fair.
It had offered more than 500 vacancies for various roles, such as auxiliary police officers.
Those who are interested in working for Certis can still apply for a job at its recruitment hub in Commonwealth Lane during office hours, Mr Tan added.
Airlines have also been hiring flight crew amid the resumption of flights.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) had said last month that it would recruit 2,000 cabin crew members by March next year.
More than 800 people have been hired so far.
The SIA Group's budget arm, Scoot, said it has recruited more than 250 cabin crew members since late December.
Ms Theresa Tan, Scoot's vice-president of human resources, said the carrier aims to hire around 900 cabin crew members by the end of its financial year next March.
"All flight and cabin crew who were furloughed or who took secondary employment during the pandemic are being gradually recalled back to active service," she said.
Scoot is also hiring workers for back-end operations and services, she added.
It is also recruiting staff for positions such as mobile application developers, Web developers and human resource specialists.
SIA and Scoot carried a total of 1.7 million passengers last month, up 17.4 per cent from April.
Their passenger load factor, which refers to how much of their planes' seats are filled, clocked 78.2 per cent.
There were 418,310 visitors to Singapore last month, according to the Singapore Tourism Board.
This was fewer than a third of the 1.5 million visitors registered in May 2019 before the pandemic, but represented a 41.75 per cent spike compared with April this year.