How train, bus fares are calculated may be tweaked

The way bus and train fares are calculated may be adjusted to reflect exigencies like a sustained drop in ridership seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This change may see the Network Capacity Factor (NCF), a measure of ridership against the network capacity, reduced or omitted when calculating fares next year.

Mr Richard Magnus, chairman of the Public Transport Council (PTC), said yesterday that should the NCF be used as it is in the fare formula for next year, it could end up being inappropriately high in next year's review.

This would in turn lead to a sharp rise in fares.

Public transport ridership plunged by around 75 per cent during the circuit breaker period from April to June. But trains and buses have largely been operating at pre-pandemic frequencies, even though ridership now remains at just 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

At a press conference to announce the results of this year's fare review exercise, Mr Magnus said the review of NCF will be completed before next year's fare review.

He added that the review will take into account the Covid-19 situation and its effect on demand and supply of public transport.

The NCF was introduced into the fare formula in 2018 to include the costs arising from expanding the transport network. The current formula, in place until 2022, also takes into account inflation and energy prices, among other things.

Transport economist Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences said the decision to review the NCF would protect commuters from sharp fluctuations in fares.

On options to recalculate the NCF next year, he said one way could be to use a model to predict the expected demand for public transport this year had Covid-19 not occurred, and use the figure in next year's fare formula.

"For example, you could look at the changes in the ridership over the last couple of years, and estimate how the changes are related to demographics and other data, and then extrapolate that to this year."

In the longer term, Associate Professor Theseira said the fare formula should be tweaked to consider the other cost increases faced by operators, such as training costs.

"The fare structure is an attempt to allow fares to change in tandem with underlying costs, but that relationship is not perfect, especially if the cost structure of the operators were to change over time."

Mr Melvin Yong, MP and deputy chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Transport, also said yesterday that there is a need to study how public transport can be financed in a sustainable manner in the long term.

He said the GPC will work with various stakeholders on the issue once Singapore gets through the current economic crisis.

"The sustainability of our public transport system is important as it directly impacts how much we can invest in our public transport workers and future mobility technologies," he added.

Toh Ting Wei