How to quicken your immigration clearance

Travellers passing through Changi Airport will need more time to clear immigration as compared with before the Covid-19 pandemic, due to extra checks in place.

Here are some of the things that travellers should do in order to speed up their immigration clearance at the airport:

1 Prepare necessary documents

Travellers should be ready to present various necessary documents, such as a valid pre-departure Covid-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

They should also have a mobile device installed with the TraceTogether app.

2 Submit SG Arrival Card with electronic health declaration

All travellers are required to submit their health declaration to ICA via its website before arrival in Singapore.

This does not apply to those transiting or transferring through Singapore.

3 Registration and pre-payment for on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test

Travellers from Category I countries and those entering through the VTL scheme should register and pre-pay for their on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test through Changi Airport's Safe Travel Concierge.

Children aged two and below are exempted.

Toh Ting Wei

• For more information, travellers can refer to the checklists published by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority online.