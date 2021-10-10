How to fix a pothole: LTA ramps up road repairs ahead of rainy season

SINGAPORE - It can hit like a “sinking feeling” for some drivers when they suddenly come across an unexpected pothole in the road.

So, under a scorching sun last Wednesday (Oct 6), a crew of four workers made sure that the imperfection was removed, taking just under an hour to fill out a pothole in Tagore Drive.

About 50cm wide and a couple of centimetres deep, it was detected by inspectors in late September.

The workers heated up the road surface with a special machine, removed the old asphalt and patched the section with new material. In a few hours, the hole was repaired.



A worker uses a rake to even out the asphalt in the repaired pothole located along Tagore Drive. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Such repair work is routine for the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which deals with about 200 potholes a month during the dry season, and 800 to 1,000 a month during the wet season.

Rain leads to record number of potholes

But after prolonged heavy rains led to a record 2,603 potholes in January alone, LTA is ramping up its road repair and maintenance work ahead of the north-east monsoon season that is set to begin next month.

It is also performing localised road resurfacing works and prioritising roads that have not been repaved for a decade or longer, have high traffic volume, or are slow lanes as this means increased traffic load.

Potholes like this one in Kallang Bahru are usually formed after water seeps into cracks, which are the result of pressure applied onto the road by traffic.



ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The continuous movement of vehicles causes the water to seep deeper, widening the cracks.

The age of the road surface, traffic load and traffic volume are factors that make some sections of the more than 9,000km of roads here more susceptible.

Mr Shanmugam Ramaswami, LTA’s deputy director for roads and road facilities management, said the persistent rain in January not only led to more potholes, but also prevented workers from fixing them as potholes cannot be patched in wet weather.

A manpower and materials crunch due to Covid-19 made it worse.

“We also have to make sure the well-being of workers is taken care of as well,” he said.

According to data recorded at the Changi climate station, 692.8mm of rain fell over 17 days in January - the second highest total monthly rainfall recorded since 1982.

LTA had to triple its manpower for road repairs - which are contracted out - in January, from five teams to 15. It did not say how big each team was.

It also had to turn to temporary “quick patches”, which take less than 30 minutes to complete, compared with the two to three hours needed for conventional methods.

However, these quick patches last only about six months, are less effective, and the flaw will still need to be permanently patched up later.

Ahead of the next rainy season, LTA said 10 pothole patching teams will be deployed daily. Repair teams will also be on standby.

With the quick patch method, the teams will be able to handle between 70 and 100 potholes daily.

Using technology to detect road defects

To better pick up road defects, LTA has also been trialling video analytics since early this year.

Currently, expressways are inspected weekly, major roads fortnightly and all other roads every eight weeks.

With the video analytics system, footage from a camera mounted on the front of the inspection vehicle will be analysed to identify defects.

A report is generated automatically, cutting time and manpower needed. Further tests are also needed to ensure it is accurate, LTA added.

The authority conducts additional road inspections during the wet season and activates the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System team to monitor for potholes.

Motorists can also report potholes or other defects via LTA’s website, the MyTransport.SG app, or the Municipal Services Office’s OneService app. “This would help us focus our resources more efficiently,” LTA said.

3 ways to fix a pothole

Expressways here are typically resurfaced once every seven years, while major roads are resurfaced every 15 years. These are major works that involve lane closures, the deployment of auxiliary police officers to direct traffic and the setting up of temporary bus shelters if needed.

LTA also conducts ad-hoc repair works to fix potholes and other road defects that may surface in the interim. There are three methods that are used here to patch potholes.

Hot-in-place resurfacing (HIR)

LTA has been using this method since 2019 for most repairs unless site conditions do not allow for it. It takes an hour or two to complete and is quieter than conventional methods.

First, workers mark out an area of about 1 sq m around the pothole. This is roughly the size of the dedicated machine that is used to heat up the road surface in order to soften it.



A worker marks out the pothole to be repaired located along Tagore Drive on Oct 6, 2021.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The road surface, which is about 50mm deep, is heated to about 150 degrees Celsius using a large device sometimes likened to an oven for the road.

This takes about 30 minutes. When the "oven" is lifted, as can be seen in the video below, the road is so hot it is smoking. Rakes and shovels are used to loosen and remove the old asphalt.

New asphalt is added to the section of road where the pothole is located.

A bitumen emulsion, which acts as a bonding agent, is also added into the mix using a watering can.



A worker pours binding liquid into the repaired pothole. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The patched section of road is compacted using a road roller. Water is sprayed onto the roller and the asphalt so they do not stick to each other.



A worker flattens out the asphalt in the repaired pothole located along Tagore Drive. ST PHOTO:KUA CHEE SIONG



The patched road is slightly raised as it is expected to be flattened further over time by road traffic.

Conventional method

If the pothole is too deep, the LTA uses more conventional repair methods.

This involves hacking away the road surface using a power saw and a drill. This takes a longer time to do than the HIR method and also produces much more noise.



PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



After that, the patching process is similar to the HIR method.

An emulsion is used as a bonding agent as fresh asphalt is added. The fresh asphalt is then compacted using a road roller.



Compacting asphalt using a road roller. ST PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



Quick patch

Potholes can only be patched during dry weather and quick patches are a temporary fix used by LTA during the rainy season.



A pothole to be fixed using the quick patching method. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



With quick patches, fresh asphalt and the bonding agent is added directly into the pothole. The road around the pothole is left largely untouched.



A worker using a roller over a pothole repaired using the quick patch method. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



This patching method is not always as effective as incessant rainfall makes it harder for the asphalt to bond with the wet road surface.

The irregular edges of the patch also make it easier for water to seep in.