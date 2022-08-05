Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints for National Day holiday

Motorists crossing the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints can expect heavy traffic and delays this National Day weekend and holiday period from today to next Wednesday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

It advised commuters to adjust their travel plans, if possible, to avoid being caught in a jam; and to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid the following peak hours:

• From 3pm to 11.59pm, for those leaving Singapore today,

• From 6am to 10am and 4pm to 9pm, for those leaving Singapore tomorrow,

• From 6pm to 11.59pm, for those arriving in Singapore between Sunday and Wednesday.

Those departing from the Woodlands Checkpoint should note that Malaysia's immigration department has been conducting upgrading works on its arrival immigration car booths since June.

During this period, booths undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

Before leaving Singapore, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway. Traffic updates will also be posted on the ICA's social media pages.

All short-term visitors, including in-principle approval holders, need to submit their Singapore arrival card with health declaration within three days before arriving in Singapore.

Arriving travellers who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will receive a seven-day stay-home notice through the e-mail address provided in their arrival card declaration, added the ICA.