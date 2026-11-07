Hashtag launched for commuters to share appreciation for public transport workers

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Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow (centre) and NTUC assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling (centre, right) posing for a group photo at the Public Transport Workers’ Appreciation Carnival held at Hillion Mall on Nov 7.

SINGAPORE – Train disruptions can be a source for frustration, but one minor delay Neo Shun Keat experienced on the East-West Line in 2018 inspired the 33-year-old to join operator SMRT.

He said it was the professionalism he witnessed that convinced the then kitchen operator to switch careers.

Neo, who has been with SMRT for four years, said that during the delay, SMRT staff were on hand to provide commuters with alternative routes and updates when they alighted from the train.

“I was impressed at how they were communicating and managing the incident, especially since most of the trains are driverless,” said Neo, who now oversees all 27 stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

He was among 20 public transport workers presented with tokens of appreciation at the Public Transport Workers’ Appreciation Carnival held at Hillion Mall on Nov 7.

Neo Shun Keat was among 20 public transport workers presented with tokens of appreciation at the Public Transport Workers’ Appreciation Carnival. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The event was held to celebrate front-line staff and those working behind the scenes who keep Singapore’s public transport network running.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, who was guest of honour at the event, thanked the thousands of transport workers across Singapore, including those driving buses, manning MRT stations and working at depots.

“Nobody in public transport works by themselves. On the tracks and in the workshops, our maintenance crews watch out for one another and keep each other safe.

“On the roads, no one is alone – even though the bus captain looks alone, he is always in touch with the Ops Control Centre,” said Siow, who is also Second Minister for Finance.

Addressing public transport workers at the event, Siow said: “Our public transport sector is a growing sector. We are building more buses and trains, (which) means many more jobs (and) job security.

“But we also want to make sure that we take care of you in terms of upgrading your skills, so that you qualify for better pay.”

In June, the Land Transport Authority announced in a joint statement with the National Transport Workers’ Union and four public bus operators that existing bus drivers will get a one-time pay bump to ensure fairness, boost retention and recognise their hard work.

This came alongside the announcement that the Government will fund a $450 monthly salary increase for new Singaporean and permanent resident bus drivers from January 2027, along with an additional $2,000 in sign-on bonuses, to attract more locals to the profession.

This means a raise in the average monthly pay for new public bus drivers from about $3,600 now to more than $4,000, after including overtime pay and allowances.

SBS Transit bus captain Nurkarmilawati Mohamed Ali, 39, said her late mother had encouraged her to give the role a try.

“My mother often took the bus and, before she passed, she told me she could see me being a bus captain, especially since I used to drive big trucks and lorries at my previous job doing warehouse logistics.”

“Now, when I put on my uniform, I’m reminded that she was the one who inspired me to do this job,” she added.

SBS Transit bus captain Nurkarmilawati Mohamed Ali receiving her token of appreciation from Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Nurkarmilawati, who was among those who received tokens of appreciation, said commuters have shown they appreciate her efforts.

Recounting an incident in March, she said she saw a man in his 60s fall as he was walking past a bus stop.

Seeing that he had trouble getting to his feet, Nurkarmilawati stopped the bus to help him up.

She said: “I didn’t think much of what happened, but a month later, the same man boarded my bus and asked if I was the one who helped him. I was so touched when he said he remembered me and thanked me for helping him.

“Such appreciation really makes a difference.”

To encourage commuters to recognise public transport workers’ contributions, an official hashtag #ThankYouPTWorkers was launched for commuters to share their appreciation for public transport workers on social media.

Uma Purusothman, a bus captain with Go-Ahead Singapore, said that commuters can make her day.

Uma Purusothman, a bus captain with Go-Ahead Singapore, said that commuters can make her day. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The 31-year-old, who has been there since 2021, after seven years in customer service at Changi Airport, recalled how an elderly woman in a wheelchair gave her a hug and a bottle of water after she helped push her wheelchair up the bus.

“It made me very happy. I’m always thankful when commuters show acts of appreciation like this, even though we are just doing our jobs.”