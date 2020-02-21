Harbour craft operators welcome port dues concession in Budget

Business has been slow for Mr Ryden Fang Yiyang ever since the coronavirus outbreak hit Singapore.

The director of ferry operator Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services said that on a normal weekday, his boats transport about 20 passengers a day.

However, ever since the epidemic's risk level was raised to "orange", just 10 passengers are booked on his ferries on some days, he said.

Business on the weekends has not been much better. "We usually see about 100 (passengers) on weekends, but now it is about 50," he told The Straits Times.

Mr Fang's company is one of around 17 operators at Marina South Pier that operate small boats, known as harbour craft, to places like the Southern Islands, St John's or Kusu Island.

Other operators there run crew shuttles to large ships like tankers that are moored offshore.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min visited the pier yesterday to reassure the operators there that help was at hand. His visit came after Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced in the recent Budget a 50 per cent port dues concession to passenger vessels to provide relief to vessel owners and operators affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The new concession will be given for six months from March 1 to Aug 31, and will apply on top of all existing port dues concessions.

Some 600 cruise vessels, regional ferries and passenger-carrying harbour craft are expected to benefit from the concessions, bringing total savings of over $1 million in the six-month period.

After speaking to several port operators during a tour of the pier, Dr Lam said that many were quite happy with the announcement.

"It helps them to a certain extent, and I will continue to monitor this sector very carefully, and to make sure that whatever measures that have been implemented will be sufficient for them."

Dr Lam also paid tribute to the harbour craft operators for "continuing to run their services to keep the economy going".

"We also understand that they have been stepping up measures to keep the ferries as well as the harbour craft clean. They have been doing sterilisation twice a day. I think this is something that is commendable," he added.

Mr Chua Meng Chuan, owner of CKL Motor Boat, welcomed the relief measures. Most of the crews he provides shuttle ferry services for are Chinese, whose numbers have fallen due to immigration restrictions.

"As bosses, we must also think of our workers. Such measures will definitely help us," he said in Mandarin.

Mr Fang said some harbour craft operators are concerned, but he is not too worried.

"We cannot really calculate the impact (on our business) yet," he said. "Hopefully, the situation can stabilise and, with the government relief, we can stay afloat."