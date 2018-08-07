Guaranteed private bus seats with new Comfort app

ComfortDelGro Bus has launched an on-demand booking app which will guarantee commuters a seat on its private charter buses.

The app, called CDGBus OnDemand, is similar to that being used by its sister company in Australia, said the unit of listed transport giant ComfortDelGro yesterday.

Commuters who successfully book a ride on a private bus service via the app will be guaranteed a seat. If a bus is oversubscribed, commuters who did not use the app to book a ride will have to wait for the next available bus.

Commuters can also make multiple app bookings up to 24 hours in advance.

They can also book for multiple passengers, as well as store regular pickup and drop-off points as "Favourites" for faster bookings in the future.

Both debit and credit card payments are accepted, and bookings will be confirmed once payments are made. Commuters can also track the status of the bus prior to its arrival.

ComfortDelGro Bus said the app booking will first be rolled out for its more popular Tanjong Rhu to Shenton Way premium service.

The service operates from Mondays to Fridays, during the morning peak hours between 7.45am and 9.15am, and evening peak hours between 6pm and 8pm. Buses are scheduled to arrive at intervals of 10 to 20 minutes. Passengers can board the bus at designated pickup points along the route.

To mark the app's launch, the company is offering commuters 50 per cent off the fare for the first ride booked via its app. From Aug 6 to Oct 5, commuters will also get a refund for every 16th ride booked.

The fare per trip remains unchanged at $5.

ComfortDelGro Bus chief executive Pang Weng Heng said: "With the wide proliferation of smartphones, it only makes sense for us to launch this new booking service for the convenience of our commuters. It gives them the assurance of a ride with the affordability of a bus ride. We plan to roll out more services on the app going forward."

The firm's latest service launch comes on top of a series of acquisitions in recent months.

In April, it announced the purchase of the private bus chartering assets of AZ Bus, one of the largest in the local bus charter industry. Last month, it acquired the private bus chartering assets of Ric-Tat Travel & Coach Services and its associated companies.

The firm also recently secured a 10-year Shell Eastern Petroleum contract to provide bus transportation services in Bukom.