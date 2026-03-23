GrabCab to raise fares for metered rides as fuel costs continue rising due to Iran war

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The increase from March 30 to May 31 will apply to all metered taxi rides on GrabCab, regardless of whether they are hailed on the street or booked through the app.

SINGAPORE – Grab’s taxi arm will increase its metered fares from March 30 to May 31 in response to rising fuel costs, the company said.

A short journey of around 4km from Novena to Orchard will cost about 8 cents more, while a longer trip of around 12km from Ang Mo Kio to City Hall will add 28 cents to the fare.

Long-distance journeys, such as a 30km one from Woodlands to Changi Airport, will cost about 80 cents more.

In a statement on March 23, a GrabCab spokesperson said the increase will apply to all metered taxi rides, whether they are hailed on the street or booked through Grab’s app.

The unit fare will increase from 26 cents to 27 cents , for every 45 seconds of waiting time, every 400m travelled between 1km and 10km, and every 350m travelled beyond 10km.

The flag-down fare is unchanged – $4.60 for a four-seater vehicle and $4.80 for a six-seater ride.

Grab said in its statement that the fare increase is part of efforts to ensure that drivers can “continue to operate sustainably while fuel prices remain volatile”.

It added that fuel vouchers were distributed to all GrabCab taxi drivers the week before to provide them with immediate assistance.

Its fare increase follows a similar one announced by Singapore’s largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, on March 17.

Besides implementing a one-cent increase in metered fares for distances and waiting times, it will also introduce a driver fee for bookings made on its Zig app.

This fee is set at 50 cents for fares below $15, and 80 cents for fares that cost $15 or more.

The changes will take effect from March 24 to May 31.

Earlier in March , ComfortDelGro also began to absorb part of the increase in fuel costs at its in-house pumps, in response to petrol station operators raising the prices of fuel amid the war in the Middle East.

As at March 20, the prices of 95-octane grade fuel was set at $3.47 per litre at Caltex, Shell, Esso and Sinopec petrol stations, according to data from the Price Kaki app developed by the Consumers Association of Singapore. This is before any discounts are applied.

The same grade of petrol used to cost $2.88 a litre at most petrol stations on Feb 28, when the conflict broke out.

Diesel prices have similarly shown dramatic increases, with a litre costing $3.73 per litre at Caltex, Shell and Esso as at March 20.

This is higher than the peak of $3.19 per litre that was recorded in March 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified.