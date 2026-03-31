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Grab said the fuel surcharge adjustment will be reviewed closer to the end date.

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SINGAPORE – Grab rides will cost slightly more starting April 7, as the ride-hailing operator increases a surcharge meant to defray fuel expenses for drivers.

In an e-mail sent to users on March 31, Grab said it will increase the current 50-cent fee to 90 cents for each trip that is not on a standard or metered taxi.

The adjustment will run until May 31, with the operator adding that it will review it closer to the end date “to ensure it remains appropriate for prevailing market conditions”.

Grab said it does not take a commission from the amount paid, with the full 90 cents going to drivers to help them cope with the rising cost of fuel, spurred by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Fuel prices across the world have been surging due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas.

In Singapore, the cost of fuel has surpassed highs set during the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, with current prices for 95-octane petrol hovering between $3.40 and $3.42 at most petrol pumps here.

Taxi operators have also raised their fares in recent times, with GrabCab, Strides Premier and Prime Taxi increasing their metered fares from March 30 to May 31.

ComfortDelGro was the earliest to raise fares, effective from March 24 to May 31, and it also introduced a driver fee for bookings made on its Zig app.

The fee is set at 50 cents for fares below $15 and 80 cents for fares of $15 or more.

Trans-Cab is the only taxi operator that chose not to raise fees, instead providing drivers with a vehicle rental rebate of $3 from March 10 to April 6.

Similar assistance was also provided by the other taxi operators, in the form of fuel vouchers and lower fuel prices at in-house fuel stations.

The Straits Times has contacted Gojek, Ryde, Tada and ComfortDelGro to find out if they will be raising any fees for rides booked through their apps.