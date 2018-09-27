Grab to retain existing redemption rates for ride rewards

SINGAPORE - Grab users will be able to claim ride rewards at existing redemption rates even after Sept 30, according to an e-mail update by ride-hailing firm Grab on Tuesday (Sept 25).

The ride-hailing operator had earlier said that existing redemption rates would be available only until Sept 30, with new rates to kick in on Oct 1.

In the e-mail to users on Tuesday, Grab said: "We heard your feedback. That's why we're pleased to announce that even after Sept 30, all Silver, Gold and Platinum members will continue to enjoy preferential pricing on Grab rewards."

On July 20, the firm announced changes to its rewards system across its three main services - rides, e-payments and food delivery - sparking an online furore.

One of the key changes was that users would have to pay the same amount of points to redeem ride rewards - regardless of membership status.

That meant that a $5 rebate on the next Grab ride would cost all Grab users 2,200 points.

However, under the existing rewards system, the $5 rebate costs Regular members 2,200 points, Silver members 2,100 points, Gold members 2,000 points and Platinum members 1,900 points.

On July 24, a Grab spokesman rolled back the change, saying that members could claim ride rewards at the original rates from 8am that day until Sept 30 to give customers "time to adjust to the changes".