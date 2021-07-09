Grab to offer new green ride-hailing service

Ride-hailing firm Grab will trial a new service for commuters in central Singapore to book rides only on hybrid or electric vehicles from next Wednesday as part of its efforts to go green.

Called JustGrab Green, the service will offer electric or hybrid vehicles with at least an A2 Vehicular Emissions Scheme banding. These include the Hyundai Kona Electric, Toyota Prius and Kia Niro Hybrid.

These vehicles emit less than 125g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, a 55 per cent reduction compared with regular petrol vehicles, Grab said on Wednesday.

The service, which will have the same price structure as the regular JustGrab service, will first be made available to those booking rides from central areas.

These include the Central Business District, Bukit Merah, Bukit Timah, Orchard, Bishan, Marine Parade and Geylang.

A Grab spokesman said the pilot will allow the firm to better assess passenger and driver patterns so as to ensure a good experience for its customers.

It will expand the service to all of Singapore progressively.

From next Wednesday, Grab users will also be given the option to pay an additional 10 cents when booking a ride to contribute to carbon offset and solar power projects. Grab will match contributions made by commuters for the first three million rides.

One project is a collaboration between Grab and Sembcorp Industries to install rooftop solar panels on community institutions here, such as community centres and welfare homes.

Grab is also collaborating with Shell to buy carbon credits generated from a project in Indonesia that restores natural forests and conserves peatland habitats.

Grab said it would expand its electric and hybrid vehicle fleet in Singapore through its rental arm GrabRentals. The goal is for it to operate with a full fleet running on cleaner energy by 2030.

Today, about 30 per cent of the private-hire vehicles on Grab's platform here are electric or hybrid vehicles. A "large majority" of the vehicles in its rental fleet are also either electric or hybrid, said its spokesman.

Grab said earlier it had invested over US$200 million (S$271 million) in electric and hybrid vehicles for GrabRentals since 2016.