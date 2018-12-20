Grab services interrupted yesterday morning

Grab users in Singapore experienced problems booking a ride on the platform's mobile app yesterday morning.

In a post on its Facebook page at 8.21am, Grab said it was "experiencing a service interruption, which may result in your Grab app not functioning as expected".

Forty minutes later, it updated the post to clarify that there had been a "partial service disruption" which affected some users. It also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Grab spokesman said the issue was fully resolved in about an hour, adding that Grab is looking into compensation for affected drivers, and would keep working on making its services better.

Grab customers complained on social media about delays when trying to book rides, while others said the system was down.

Facebook user Grayson Poh said the issue began at 7am and it took him more than 20 minutes to book a ride.

Ms Kelly Chow, in a tweet to the company at 8.33am, said the app was "glitchy".

"I couldn't select my locations, (the app) only worked after 20 minutes. My Grab driver also shared that he couldn't use his app properly as well and there were no customer notifications for one hour," she added.

Grab users in other countries in the region also experienced issues around the same time.

A check on Grab's Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand Twitter accounts showed that staff had posted updates on the disruption in those countries and apologised to customers who highlighted the issue to them on the platform.

Users overseas also uploaded screenshots showing that the app would not load, and had error messages popping up saying the app could not connect to the server or that the server reported an error.