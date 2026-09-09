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Grab launches car marketplace with new and pre-owned vehicles for sale

SINGAPORE – Prospective car buyers now have another place to shop for new or used cars, with the launch of Grab’s online car marketplace on Sept 9.

There were more than 40 cars listed on the website on the day of the launch at around 5.30pm, including used ones belonging to dealerships such as SG Car Choice and CarTimes Automobile.

Some belong to Grab’s rental arm, GrabRentals.

New car listings included models such as Proton e.Mas 7 electric, BYD Seal 6 DM-i plug-in hybrid, and Dongfeng box electric essential EV, as well as the Hyundai Kona Hybrid.

All of the over 20 new cars listed are either electric or hybrid vehicles.

ST has asked Grab if dealers are paying to list their vehicles on the marketplace.

Car owners who want to list their vehicles for sale may e-mail the company.

Car Marketplace by Grab was launched to simplify vehicle sourcing, the company said in a press release on Sept 9.

It also told The Straits Times that the marketplace will offer “more pathways” for drivers looking to own electric vehicles (EVs).

More comprehensive vehicle data, including EV-specific diagnostics, may be added to the listings belonging to GrabRentals, Grab said.

The services of digital bank GXS AutoLoan, which is backed by Grab Holdings and telco Singtel, are advertised on the website.

But when asked whether buyers need to take out loans from GXS to finance purchases from the marketplace, the firm said that GXS AutoLoan is “one of the financing options” for its private-hire drivers.

Besides ride-hailing and taxi services, Grab also currently offers food and grocery delivery services in addition to integrating content from third-party brands which allow users to buy eSIMs, unlock shared bicycles or book a bus ride to Malaysia.