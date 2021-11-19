Good progress in talks on reopening of land borders

The reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia for quarantine-free travel could take place soon, with good progress in talks on this front.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday that it hopes to finalise details of a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme soon for people travelling between Singapore and Johor.

"Many workers from both countries have not been able to see their families for many months, and they will be one of our priorities when we reopen the land borders, to allow them to reunite with their families," said an MTI spokesman, without spe-cifying a start date for the VTL.

He was responding to queries following media reports in Malaysia that the land borders between Singapore and Johor will open on Nov 29. This would coincide with the start of a bilateral VTL for air travel between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Star reported yesterday that Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad had announced that the VTL for land travel between Singapore and Johor will start on Nov 29. He said this will cover only long-term pass holders, such as those working in Singapore or Johor Baru.

The opening of the land borders is much anticipated among residents on both sides of the Causeway, as travelling by land is seen as more affordable and convenient.

Before the pandemic, the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link altogether saw about 415,000 travellers daily. More than 100,000 Malaysians are estimated to have remained in Singapore amid the travel restrictions.