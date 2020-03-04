Gojek to introduce 70-cent surcharge

Ride-hailing operator Gojek will be introducing a 70-cent surcharge on trips booked through its platform, which the company says will fund improvements to its service.

It will also be introducing an option for an additional drop-off point in bookings and a programme to retrain drivers who fall short of service standards.

The surcharge, which is termed by Gojek as a platform fee, will kick in from next week. It will automatically be added to the fare displayed on the Gojek app.

"The amount collected from this will go directly towards initiatives designed to improve the experience for customers and driver-partners, so that they can have even more reliable, safe and enjoyable rides," said Gojek on Monday.

It did not elaborate on what improvements the fee will fund.

The company, which celebrated its first anniversary in November last year, said the changes mark its next phase of growth.

Gojek is the second-largest ride-hailing operator in Singapore, behind regional rival Grab.

While Grab has a diverse range of offerings such as carpooling and a premium service, Gojek has stuck with the standard ride-hailing function without any add-ons.

The implementation date for the additional drop-off point option has yet to be announced. It will match a similar option offered by Grab.

Currently, Gojek does not support multiple-trip bookings, but allows riders to edit their location once after pick-up.

Gojek said the planned update would give commuters greater convenience and also help drivers by letting them know in advance about the additional stops. "It will also improve earning opportunities for drivers, as multi-destination trips come with higher fares."

To improve customer service, drivers who receive multiple poor ratings from riders might be required to undergo training.