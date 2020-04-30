Gojek announces measures to support drivers till June 1, continuation of rental discounts uncertain

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing firm Gojek will extend commission rebates to its drivers in line with the extended circuit breaker measures till June 1 and will give out $50 grocery vouchers to more than 600 drivers.

But the company did not give a detailed update on whether discounts on rentals - which account for a major part of the drivers' costs - will continue past the original May 4 deadline.

When questioned about the issue on Thursday (April 30), a spokesman told The Straits Times: "The company will continue to review and look at ways to enhance its current support measures."

Gojek had earlier worked with partner rental firms to offer discounts of up to 60 per cent to help drivers whose earnings have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Taxi operators ComfortDelGro and SMRT have committed to giving their drivers free rental for the next month, with the firms absorbing the cost of $17 million and $6 million respectively.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing operator Grab said it will offer drivers two days of free rent weekly from May 4 till the end of May.

It said this will allow drivers to save up to 30 per cent in rental fees. But Grab had also warned that it might be unable to provide additional financial support if the circuit breaker measures extend beyond June 1.

In an earlier statement on Thursday, Gojek said its drivers will get rebates between 60 per cent and 100 per cent for their commission fees till June 1.

The commission fee is usually 20 per cent of the fare that a driver earns.

Gojek will also give out more than $30,000 in FairPrice Online e-vouchers to help eligible drivers with living expenses.

More details will be announced by next week.

Gojek Singapore's general manager Lien Choong Luen said: "We understand that it's been challenging for private-hire drivers, whose earnings have been affected by reduced demand.

"We will continue to find ways to look after our driver-partners and ensure they can support themselves and their families through this period."