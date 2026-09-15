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Go-Ahead steps up training, support for bus drivers after complaints of longer waits in Tampines

The operator’s move comes after commuter complaints over daily bus journeys becoming less predictable.

SINGAPORE - Steps are being taken to address complaints from commuters in Tampines who faced longer waiting times for buses during the last two months, said bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore (GAS).

The operator’s move comes after residents approached Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng after their daily bus journeys became less predictable, with longer waiting times and buses arriving together, since GAS took over.

Baey is Minister of State for Transport, as well as Culture, Community and Youth.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Sept 15, a GAS spokeswoman said the operato r has been strengthening operations to ensure service reliability for commuters.

This includes providing additional support to new bus captains who are familiarising themselves with new routes and operating conditions, in the form of more guidance and on-the-ground support to help them gain confidence in operating these routes.

She added that experienced bus captains are also providing mentorship and guidance to new colleagues.

GAS is also deploying more operations staff in bus interchanges and at key bus stops to monitor service conditions and provide support to bus captains if needed .

The spokeswoman said this will help GAS to better manage service intervals and keep buses running on time.

“We are encouraged that service performance has been improving since the transition, and we will continue to monitor operations closely and make adjustments where necessary,” she said.

From July 19, GAS started operating all 29 bus services in the Tampines area, taking over routes run by SBS Transit (SBST).

On Sept 13, Baey in a Facebook post said he conveyed residents’ concerns to the top management of GAS, who acknowledged the transition issues.

He added that about 40 per cent of bus captains operating these services are new, so they need time to familiarise themselves with the routes and operations.

Also, services are running from the bus depot at the new East Coast Integrated Depot in Changi, where buses are parked, cleaned and maintained. Drivers also start their journeys there before going to bus interchanges.

Baey said bus drivers who were used to working out of the previous SBST depot will n eed to adjust to the new depot, and that could affect their work attendance or performance, and in turn indirectly affect services.

The buses were previously operated from the SBST Bedok North bus depot.

The adjustments include making different “off-service” routes to and from the new depot, accounting for varied travelling times from home, and getting used to new meal or coffee break venues and schedules.

Most of these issues have been resolved by GAS , said Baey.

GAS also assured him that it is strengthening training and support for its bus captains, he added .

Baey said: “What matters now is that commuters see real improvements.

“We proposed targeted monitoring at key bus stops to establish actual waiting times, identify recurring delays and bus bunching, and guide the necessary corrective actions.”

Bus bunching is when two or more buses of the same service route arrive at a bus stop together, and often leads to longer waiting times between bus arrivals.

Baey said: “We will follow up closely with the Land Transport Authority and GAS and continue tracking the affected services. Residents should be able to enjoy more reliable and consistent bus journeys.”