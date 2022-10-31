Go-Ahead Singapore gets further extension on Loyang bus contract

SINGAPORE - Bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore has been given an additional three-year extension on a deal to operate 31 public bus routes in the Loyang area.

This is the first time a tendered bus contract has been extended beyond the stipulated contract duration of up to seven years.

All winning bus contract bidders are subject to a contract period of five years, which can be extended by another two years if the company performs well.

The Loyang contract had already been extended and was to expire in September 2023.

It will now run until at least September 2026, in an unprecedented move by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The extension follows similar decisions that were made by LTA recently to lengthen expiring bus contracts rather than put them out for tender as was the intention when the bus contracting model was introduced.

This raises questions about whether there has been a shift in the Government’s approach and the impact this will have on competition.

Asked about this by The Straits Times, LTA said it will continue to tender bus packages regularly, but it did not provide details on when or which contracts will be up for grabs.

It said some bus contracts, including Loyang, were extended in the past year because of the impact of Covid-19 on the tendering timeline.

A delay in the readiness of replacement bus depots was also cited as a reason for some of the extensions.

For these extended contracts, the terms remain competitive and largely similar to the existing contracts, but with tighter bus service reliability standards, LTA added.

Said an LTA spokesman: “Competitive tendering remains a key principle of the bus contracting model. Given the evolving Covid-19 situation in the past few years, we had to ensure that essential bus services continue to run smoothly and efficiently without any disruptions.”

Introduced in 2014 to raise service standards and inject competition, the bus contracting model is a major overhaul of the public bus sector, which had previously been a longstanding duopoly between transport operators SBS Transit (SBST) and SMRT.

Under the contracting model, LTA owns all the operating assets and infrastructure, plans bus services here centrally and collects fare revenue.

Public transport operators bid for the right to run services, and are paid fees to do so at standards set by the authority.

Bus services are bundled into 14 packages by geographic area, each comprising about 20 to 30 routes, a bus depot, several bus interchanges and the buses themselves.