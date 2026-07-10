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The affected cars were registered between 2021 and 2022.

SINGAPORE – A global recall involving more than 64,000 Volvo XC40 plug-in hybrids because of a fire risk is under way.

Until the affected parts are replaced, owners are advised not to charge their cars.

There are 22 cars in Singapore affected by the recall, and the ir owners have been informed by registered mail, according to the brand’s distributor, Wearnes Automotive, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

These are Volvo XC40 T4 and T5 plug-in hybrids that were registered between 2021 and 2022.

These cars have both petrol engines and electric motors. While owners are advised not to plug the cars into wall chargers to fill up the batteries, the cars can still be driven using engine power.

The recall stems from a production issue that Volvo and its battery supplier identified. The defect can lead to a short circuit within the battery cell, causing it to overheat, according to the dealer.

Affected customers are urged to book an appointment without delay, said the spokesperson, adding that if the issue is detected, the replacement part will be ordered and installed at no cost to the owner s .

“We aim for this to take place as swiftly as possible, with minimal disruption for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

The notification about the XC40 was dated June 17 on the Land Transport Authority’s electronic vehicle recall system.

The memo said: “Volvo Cars’ investigation showed a potential issue with the high-voltage battery. The issue may lead to overheating of the battery cells when the battery is fully charged.”

The recall comes amid another campaign reported in January 2026 involving the Volvo EX30, which also carries a battery fire risk.

There are 176 cars affected in Singapore out of 37,802 worldwide . Owners here have all been informed. While they wait for the parts to arrive and the rectification work to take place, owners have been instructed to limit the maximum charge level of the ir electric vehicle s to 70 per cent until the affected part has been replaced.

There has been no fire incidents in Singapore related to this recall.