Free safety course for cyclists, e-scooter users to continue throughout this year

SINGAPORE - A free safety course launched last year for cyclists and e-scooter users is being extended to the end of this year after proving popular.

More than 25,000 people have taken part in the government-subsidised Safe Riding Programme (SRP) since it was launched last February.

The 90-minute theory and practical programme is made up of four modules - pre-journey preparation, infrastructure familiarisation, skills training, and the rules and code of conduct.

It also includes a training circuit which is designed to simulate scenarios when riding on paths.

The LTA said participants have come from the community, schools and corporate organisations.

The extension of the subsidised course was announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min at an appreciation event held on Saturday (Jan 26) to recognise the efforts of the volunteers in the Active Mobility Patrol (AMP).

Both the AMP Scheme and the SRP are part of the LTA's efforts to encourage safe and harmonious sharing of paths.

Under the scheme, volunteer teams conduct self-organised patrols in their own community to educate users on the rules and code of conduct under the Active Mobility Act.

The LTA supports the AMP teams by providing training and equipment to carry out patrol and active mobility-related activities.

The scheme is currently run by more than 1,000 volunteers forming 62 teams islandwide - 25 per cent more volunteers than it had last July.

In his speech, Mr Lam shared about how the Braddell Heights AMP team regularly organises outreach programmes to educate fellow residents on safe riding practices.

"Over time, the team saw a marked improvement in how cyclists and PMD riders share paths safely with other path users in the Braddell Heights constituency."

AMP volunteers play a crucial role in encouraging pedestrians and active mobility users to share paths graciously, said Mr Lam.

"It is often the friendly words of advice and gentle reminders that leave the greatest impression and positively influence a person's behaviour."