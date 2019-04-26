Fort Canning Link and Tunnel closed for a week from Saturday for SMU bridge construction

SINGAPORE - Fort Canning Link and Fort Canning Tunnel will be temporarily closed for a week beginning on Saturday (April 27) at 12am.

The closure is to facilitate Singapore Management University's (SMU) construction of a bridge as part of its Tahir Foundation Connexion project, said SMU in a statement earlier this month.

The road will reopen on May 4 at 12am, after completion of the construction works.

SMU said that the road closure is necessary for the safety of road users in view of the complexity of the construction of the bridge above the road.

Motorists heading towards Penang Road from Hill Street can continue to use Stamford Road to reach their destinations, said the statement.

Prior to the road closure and during the construction works, there will be directional and information signs put up along Hill Street, North Bridge Road and Stamford Road.

The Tahir Foundation Connexion project is slated to be completed before the end of 2019.

Located between SMU's School of Accountancy and School of Law, the new five-storey building will add more than 8,600 sq m of teaching and learning space to SMU's city campus.