Formula for calculating bus, train fares being reviewed

The way that bus and train fares are calculated will be reviewed to account for changes in commuting patterns, and to balance fare affordability and the financial sustainability of the public transport sector.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) said this yesterday as it announced the start of its review process, aiming to complete it by the first half of next year.

Any changes made to the public transport fare adjustment formula and mechanism will be applied from the fare review exercise next year, the PTC added.

It will be consulting commuters, public transport operators, the labour movement and transport experts for the review. The current formula will remain for the upcoming fare review later this year.

The formula puts a cap on how much public transport fares here can be adjusted each year. It comprises five component indicators that account for core inflation, energy prices, wage increases, productivity and the network capacity of the public transport system.

The formula is typically reviewed every five years, said the PTC, which is led by Nominated MP Janet Ang.

The last time there was a formula review, the network capacity factor (NCF) was introduced in 2018 to better reflect operating costs borne by public transport operators owing to capacity adjustments - such as running more trains and buses over longer distances for less crowded, more convenient rides.

For its latest review, the PTC will look at the effectiveness of the current formula, considering changes in the public transport industry and commuting patterns.

Last year, former PTC chairman Richard Magnus highlighted the growing phenomenon of people working from home, but said that the long-term trend is not clear.

While ridership numbers have bounced back after pandemic restrictions were largely eased, they are still below pre-Covid-19 levels.

The PTC said it will also propose ways to better balance keeping fares affordable with ensuring the financial sustainability of the public transport system.

The Government spends more than $2 billion annually in subsidies for public transport commuters - about $1 billion for buses and $1 billion for trains.