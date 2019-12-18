Footpaths to have markings to remind users of ban on e-scooters

All nine cycling towns will progressively have markings reminding e-scooter users not to ride their devices on footpaths, as part of the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) efforts to step up enforcement of the e-scooter ban on footpaths.

Such markings depict an e-scooter rider against a yellow background, with a red stroke cutting diagonally across the image.

In a Facebook post yesterday, LTA said it has already implemented such markings in Jurong and Sembawang.

The other remaining cycling towns are Tampines, Changi-Simei, Pasir Ris, Yishun, Punggol, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok.

These towns have cycling path networks that aim to let users of active mobility devices commute around towns more conveniently.

LTA said: "In support of the ban of e-scooters on footpaths, we have started to implement additional markings to educate path users and help them distinguish between a footpath and a cycling path.

"Remember that e-scooters are not allowed to be ridden on footpaths, and we will strictly enforce against anyone caught doing so from Jan 1, 2020."

The ban on e-scooters on footpaths had kicked in on Nov 5.

LTA had said it would mainly issue warnings to errant riders until the end of the year. But from next year, those caught flouting rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted.

The new path markings, which have gone viral online, have drawn mixed reactions.

Some netizens praised LTA for the initiative. But there were also others who questioned whether the markings would be effective without accompanying enforcement efforts.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said at a media event in Ang Mo Kio yesterday that safety on footpaths has improved since the e-scooter footpath ban kicked in. But he also noted that more e-scooter riders will convert to bicycles and electric bicycles following the ban.

"I would like to urge everybody to exercise caution, graciousness in sharing of paths, because safety is still paramount," he said.

"We want to make sure that we look out for one another and ensure that we are able to share footpaths, cycling paths as well as roads safely."