Footpaths to be widened, 60m stretch of road to converted for pedestrian use on trial basis at one-north

SINGAPORE - Pedestrians in the one-north business park will soon have more of the streets for themselves.

About 60m of the Fusionopolis Way road will be converted into a pedestrianised street on a trial basis from end-September to early November.

The extra space will be used for community activities such as pop-up installations.

Master planner and developer JTC Corporation will be spearheading these changes.

JTC will also be widening 6km worth of footpaths, from the current 1.5m to either 2.5m or 3.5m.

These comes as part of efforts to make the business park a car-lite one.

JTC announced the plans on the Saturday (Aug 31), on the second day of the car-free weekend there.

It said this is in line with its efforts to create green and sustainable business parks for the working community and residents from the surrounding housing estates.

"By reducing the reliance on cars, and moving towards more sustainable modes of transportation, the community can enjoy a more liveable estate with less pollution and noise generated by cars," added JTC.