Foodpanda rolls out full-time rider jobs with $1,800 salary and full CPF contributions

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The full-time role is currently limited to bicycle and electric bicycle users.

SINGAPORE – Delivery platform Foodpanda has begun offering its riders the option of full-time employment, complete with fixed shifts and employee benefits.

Offering a monthly basic salary of $1,800, the job is currently limited to bicycle and electric bicycle users, with a $600 bonus spread over the first six months for those who sign up now.

Delivery riders under this scheme will be required to work 44 hours a week, and those with their own vehicles will receive an additional $100 each month. Foodpanda will provide electric bicycles for those without their own vehicles.

Those who sign up are expected to meet a delivery target of 320 orders each month.

The basic salary will still be paid to delivery riders as long as they fulfil the 44-hour weekly requirement. However, they could face remedial action, including termination, if they fail to meet the 320-order target, according to Foodpanda’s website.

Launched on Oct 21, the scheme is meant to complement the platform’s existing fleet of gig delivery riders and not replace it, a Foodpanda spokesperson told The Straits Times on Oct 23.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen delivery capacity and maintain a reliable service for our customers and merchant partners, particularly in areas or during periods where additional support is required.”

The spokesperson added that the full-time employment option will be a separate and distinct arrangement, intended for those “who prefer defined working hours, a fixed monthly salary and other statutory employee benefits”.

According to Foodpanda’s website, the working hours are split into four-hour shifts that riders can select.

It noted that efficient riders can hit the 320-order target in 100 to 110 hours a month, or about 25 to 27½ hours a week. Riders who hit their quota early can use the remaining time as they wish, including making ad-hoc deliveries for additional earnings based on the number of orders completed.

In addition, those who opt for the scheme will receive full CPF contributions, as well as medical coverage and other employee benefits, including seven days of annual leave. An additional day of leave will be added for every year of service.

Currently, the Platform Workers Act mandates that platform workers born on or after Jan 1, 1995, contribute more to their CPF accounts, with platform companies also required to contribute their share.

From Jan 1, 2027, the contribution rate for these platform workers will be 15.5%, while platform operators will have to contribute 10.5%.

The rates will eventually increase to 20% and 17% respectively by Jan 1, 2029, in line with the current CPF contribution rates for employees aged 55 and below.

When asked if Foodpanda would allow foreigners to take up the full-time opportunity, the spokesperson said any employment of foreigners would have to comply with Singapore’s work pass, quota, levy and employment requirements.

Under the country’s laws, only Singaporeans and permanent residents are allowed to do platform work.

The spokesperson added that Foodpanda is working with the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA) to assess the impact of the scheme on its platform workers, with a particular focus on earning opportunities and welfare.

ST has contacted the NDCA for more information.

Those interested in the programme can find out more on Foodpanda’s website.