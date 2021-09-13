Fix COE system to preserve its original intent

When the vehicle quota system - or the COE system - was introduced in April 1990, it took just four years for car certificates of entitlement to reach a shocking all-time high of $110,500 in November 1994.

Premiums plunged immediately to a more palatable $65,000 the following month, ahead of measures to curb speculative bidding behaviour which exerted a huge social cost.

The measures included banning the transferability of car COEs (as well as double transfers, where dealers secure COEs using proxies such as employees and transferring the ownership when there are real buyers), and limiting the COE refund if a vehicle is deregistered too soon.

Further tweaks followed, and today, car COEs (except the Open category) are non-transferable, and cars cannot be resold within the first six months without penalty.

The quota system has been fine-tuned many times over the years, but transfers are still permitted in three categories: commercial vehicles, motorcycles and the Open category.

This may be why there are still signs of speculative bidding in these categories.

One tell-tale sign is the number of expired or unused COEs which are then carried over to subsequent tenders.

In a tally of quota allocations between August 2010 and January last year, expired COEs crop up in sizeable numbers regularly.

For instance, more than 2,300 expired COEs made up the November 2018 to January 2019 quota, of which nearly 99 per cent were expired motorcycle certificates.

The May to July 2019 quota consisted of 896 expired COEs, of which 98 per cent were expired bike COEs. And the February to April 2019 allocation had nearly 650 expired COEs, of which 97 per cent were from the two-wheeler category.

There is another reason why motorcycle COE bidders are responsible for the bulk of unused COEs - the low risk bidders face. The bidding deposit for the motorcycle COE is $200, versus $10,000 for the other categories. Deposits are non-refundable.

Hence, motorcycle COE bidders stand to lose little vis-a-vis the potential gains from driving prices up.

This behaviour may not be exclusive to COE auctions. For instance, property developers with land banks accrued from previous land sales may have an interest in driving up bids at future tenders so as not to devalue their assets in hand.

Of the 32 COE quotas analysed, expired motorbike COEs accounted for 6 per cent of motorcycle COE quotas, and 73 per cent of all expired COEs.

The situation was starker between 2017 and 2019, when expired motorcycle COEs accounted for 11 per cent of the bike COE supply, and 89 per cent of all expired COEs.

It was during this period that bike COE prices first breached the $8,000 mark - up significantly from the $5,000 to $6,500 range in the preceding two years.

The analysis also shows that the percentage of expired motorcycle COEs tends to move in tandem with the size of COE quotas. In lean periods, like now, bidders are less likely to "gamble" as they do not wait till the last moment to use COEs in hand to register a bike.

But industry observers say some bidders still engage in price-propping practices, where they submit bids to drive up prices - sometimes with no intention of securing COEs - so that they are in a better position to offload COEs in hand to other bike dealers if necessary.

Not dissimilar to what is known as shill bidding, this behaviour drives up prices artificially.

Over the years, calls have been made by several MPs to curb speculation in motorcycle COE bidding. Time and again, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) says there is no evidence of speculative behaviour.

But whether or not there is such undesirable behaviour, why not apply the same non-transferable policy that is in place for car COE categories? If nothing else, for policy consistency.

The counter argument? The LTA says it wants to maintain flexibility for the trade, so that dealers with better sales can obtain COEs from those encountering slow sales. This is a similar argument for retaining the Open category.

That reasoning may hold water back when COE tenders were held once a month. But since 2003, tenders have been held twice a month, so buyers and sellers need wait only two weeks (and occasionally three) to have another stab at securing a COE.

And if a buyer really needs a vehicle urgently, he can well acquire a used one.

The Open category also skews the system in favour of buyers and sellers of bigger cars, as they have the financial muscle to outbid others. This explains why the car population continues to grow despite a zero-growth policy being in place for three years.

There have also been calls to increase the $200 deposit for bike COE bids to curb speculation. The Government counters this by saying the deposit is to help bike buyers, who are usually from the lower-income segment.

But soaring bike COE prices affect the very same people the Government is trying to help. At close to $10,000 now, the COE premium for bikes is more than six times the pre-tax cost of the cheapest motorcycles. If the same quantum applies to four-wheelers, car COE prices would be close to $100,000 now.

The last time car COEs neared $100,000 (in 2013), the Monetary Authority of Singapore swiftly re-introduced car loan curbs to cool the market.

With record-high bike COE premiums, riders are now taking up loans with a longer tenure. This has economic and social costs that Singapore can do without.

After all, the primary intent of the vehicle quota system is to curb vehicle population growth so as to contribute to Singapore's liveability. The revenue aspect of the system should be secondary.

If raising bid deposits or making all COEs non-transferable is deemed undesirable, why not introduce a penalty system for unused COEs?

Those holding COEs that expire can be made to cough up half the prevailing rate of those certificates - unless in exceptional circumstances, such as if the vehicle buyer dies.

This can apply across all COE categories, which should send a strong message to those who make a mockery of this auction system.