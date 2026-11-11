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First look inside the soon-to-open Bedok South, Sungei Bedok and Xilin MRT stations

SINGAPORE – Commuters travelling on the Downtown Line (DTL) will be able to make faster and easier transfers to the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) when Bedok South, Sungei Bedok and Xilin stations open on Dec 26.

Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations on the TEL and Xilin station on the DTL are expected to shore up train connections for commuters, and make it more convenient for people to travel between areas in the east, the city centre and the north of Singapore.

Commuters will also find it quicker to transfer between the TEL and DTL at Sungei Bedok station, where the MRT platforms for the two lines are stacked – with TEL on the upper floor and DTL on the lower floor.

That means they will no longer need to walk long distances to make transfers.

This is the first time that platforms for different lines are designed in such a way on Singapore’s rail network.

The station layout at City Hall is similar but commuters still need to walk some distance to transfer from a Jurong East-bound train on the North-South Line (NSL) to a train travelling towards Pasir Ris on the East-West Line (EWL).

This is because City Hall is a cross-platform interchange which allows commuters to switch between NSL and EWL trains without needing to take the escalators up or down.

On Nov 11, reporters were able to take a closer look at the three new stations during a tour organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Bedok South (TEL)

Hybrid cooling fans at the platform of Bedok South MRT station, working together with the air-conditioning system to improve air circulation. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

As one of the stations on the fifth and final stretch of TEL, Bedok South station will serve residents in the Upper East Coast area – including those living in Kew Gardens, students of Temasek Primary and Temasek Secondary schools, as well as people heading to Siglap Community Club.

Its five entrances are given unique colour codes, so passengers can recognise where they are and where they are headed to.

Some highlights of the station include hand-painted fictional Singaporean film posters, each featuring landmarks near the station such as Yuan Meng Shih Temple near exit one, Temasek Secondary School at exit four and East Coast Park which is accessible via exit two.

Hand-painted posters line the walls near various exits of Bedok South station. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The art style draws inspiration from hand-painted movie posters from the 1950s through the 1970s, and t he paintings were created by one of Singapore’s last billboard painters Ang Hao Sai.

The “mockumentary-style” works invite viewers to imagine the film plots, said LTA in a statement on Nov 11.

The posters near various exits of Bedok South station mimic the look of hand-painted movie billboards from the 1950s through the 1970s. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The station also houses a total of 210 sheltered bicycle parking spaces on road level, at its five entrances.

Near the tap-in and tap-out gantries, there are digital displays featuring photographs of nearby landmarks and the exits they are closest to. Exit signs at the platform will list landmarks so passengers know which escalator to use.

Digital displays showing photographs of nearby landmarks and their corresponding exits are set up across the station. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

There will also be a direct link from the station to a new integrated transport hub in the area that will feature a mixed-use development with shops, restaurants and other amenities .

Bedok South station incorporates a contemporary architectural design, said LTA.

Some sections of the station are fitted with light brown wood ceilings, while the wall on one side of the concourse area features glass panels for passengers to peek into the platform underneath.

Sungei Bedok (TEL)

Sungei Bedok station is among the three new stations that will open on Dec 26. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Sungei Bedok station will serve as an interchange between the TEL and DTL. It will have three entrances: one near Bedok Camp, one near Bedok Food Centre and one outside Eastwood estate.

Sungei Bedok is the fourth TEL station to feature an underground bicycle parking facility, joining Marine Parade, Marine Terrace and Bayshore – which are also on TEL.

There will be 298 underground bicycle parking spaces and five lots on street level for personal mobility devices .

There are 298 bicycle parking lots at the underground facility of Sungei Bedok station. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Cyclists can access the underground facility using lifts, which can hold up to three bikes each, or staircases with bicycle ramps near exit three outside the Eastwood estate.

There will also be a new cycling lane at the Eastwood exit, which will lead to the park connector linking East Coast Park and Tampines.

For families and commuters with mobility needs, there is an accessible toilet and a nursing room located within the paid area, so they do not have to tap out of fare gates .

A handicapped toilet and family care room are located within the paid area of Sungei Bedok station. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

In addition to conventional top-up machines, the interchange has an assisted service kiosk, equipped with a video call function that allows commuters , including those with accessibility needs, to speak directly to service staff.

More such kiosks are being installed at other TEL stations.

When approaching the platform, passengers will be able to see mosaic tiles – in shades of green, gold and silver – on one side and decorated blue walls on the other, evoking images of the land and sea.

Design features of Sungei Bedok station reflect the area’s past as a vibrant waterway and its future role as a railway interchange. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

On the blue walls, blocks coloured in different shades of blue are placed in a way that mimicks the river’s tides and natural flows, said LTA.

There are also wavy ceiling panels, which hearken to the historical Bedok River before land reclamation took place in the 1970s.

Xilin (DTL)

Xilin station will provide convenient access to the Changi Business Park and Expo area. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The new Xilin station will provide workers and visitors with more convenient access to key employment nodes in the Changi Business Park and Expo areas.

Those visiting Laguna National Golf Club, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, the East Coast Integrated Depot and other developments in Changi South will be able to get to their destinations after disembarking from the train at Xilin station.

At the platform, there is a geometric artwork featuring curved golden shapes – representing sampan sails and sea waves – which pay tribute to the area’s maritime history and squares that draw links to the modern business parks nearby.

The artwork at Xilin station features curves that pay tribute to sampan sails and sea waves, while the squares represent the modern industries in the area. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

This station also has 124 sheltered bicycle parking spots at ground level , at two of its entrances .

Convenience for those in the east

Michael Ong, deputy director of architecture at LTA, said: “The opening of the new stations will make it more convenient for people to live, work and travel in the east.

“In designing these stations, we have paid close attention to the commuter experience, with features that support easier access, greater comfort and better first- and last-mile connectivity.”