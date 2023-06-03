Fines slapped on six offenders caught selling fuel illegally

SINGAPORE - Six offenders have been issued composition fines for illegally selling fuel at heavy vehicle carparks and an industrial carpark.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Urban Redevelopment Authority also told The Straits Times that they have stepped up patrols across Singapore, including at the heavy vehicle carparks managed by the authority.

Prominent signage has been put up at heavy vehicle carparks, urging the public to report such illegal activities.

The authorities provided the update on enforcement after an ST report in March about operators hawking illegal diesel to buses and trucks at two heavy vehicle carparks in Tampines, and at an industrial area in Pioneer.

They did not give details on the fine amount meted to the six offenders and whether the parties were individuals or companies.

In May, the SCDF also sent out a memo to companies that are registered to transport petroleum and flammable materials, reminding them that dispensing fuel at unlicensed premises is an offence.

It seems that the vendors have modified their operations, likely to make their activities harder to detect.

Previously, tanker trucks would be parked at heavy vehicle carparks to dispense fuel without any attempt at disguise.

A photo supposedly showing fuel being dispensed at a heavy vehicle carpark in Yio Chu Kang was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page in April.

The picture showed a tarpaulin sheet pulled over the tanker truck, likely to avoid detection.

In mid-April, buses and trucks were seen queueing for fuel at a heavy vehicle carpark in the western part of Singapore.

Instead of using a tanker truck, fuel was dispensed from a large plastic container known as an intermediate bulk container, carried in a box lorry with sliding doors.

Such containers are typically mounted on pallets, so they can be easily moved using a forklift.

Under the Fire Safety Act, the penalty for storing or dispensing fuel at any premises without a valid licence is a fine of up to $10,000, jail for up to six months, or both.

The offenders may also be liable under the Parking Places Act and can be fined up to $2,000, jailed up to three months, or both.