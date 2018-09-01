Fewer people using private transport

Private transport usage fell in 2016 - the first time in almost two decades - even as overall travel demand rose.

Findings from the latest Household Interview Travel Survey revealed that Singapore residents made 15.4 million trips a day in 2016 - up from 14.7 million in 2012.

Private vehicles accounted for 4.2 million, down from 4.8 million in 2012. Bus trips rose from 3.2 million to 3.4 million, while train trips shot up from 2.3 million to 2.7 million.

Trips made by taxi and private-hire vehicles rose from 800,000 to one million. Those by goods vehicles remained relatively flat at 1.5 million, versus 1.4 million in 2012.

In the four years, residents warmed up to bicycles and mobility devices, with trips rising from 2.2 million to 2.6 million a day.

The poll pointed to a shift towards public transport, but journey times remained long for a city-state.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS