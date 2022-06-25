Extra $3 surcharge for cab rides from Changi Airport extended to year end

Passengers taking a taxi from Changi Airport will continue to pay an additional $3 per trip until the end of the year, as the increase in the location surcharge will be extended by six months.

The surcharge hike - which Changi Airport Group (CAG) had said earlier was aimed at ensuring a better supply of cabs to the airport - kicked in on May 19 and was originally set to end on June 30.

It will now be extended until Dec 31, 11.59pm, taxi operator Strides Taxi, a subsidiary of public transport company SMRT, said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

ComfortDelGro, Prime Taxi and Premier Taxis published notices of the extension yesterday.

Taxi rides starting from the airport, Changi Airfreight Centre, the Airport Police Station and the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore now cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times.

Before the fare hike, the airport surcharge was $5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 11.59pm, and $3 at all other times.

The decision to raise the surcharge came amid cabbies' reluctance to go to the airport to pick up fares despite a revival in international air travel, resulting in a shortage of cabs and long queues at the airport's taxi stands.

Responding to The Straits Times' queries, a CAG spokesman said the surcharge hike has improved the supply of taxis at Changi Airport, but did not provide more details.

When ST visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 yesterday morning, there were about 30 taxis queueing outside the arrival hall.

Cabbies interviewed were not aware that the airport surcharge hike would be extended, but they welcomed the move.

Mr Toh Cheng Chuan, 68, who has been a taxi driver for 17 years, said he enjoyed picking up fares from the airport because of the higher surcharge.

Another cabby, Mr Lim Whay Yuan, said he is more attracted by CAG's incentive scheme, in which cabbies can earn a daily $10 reward if they make a minimum of three trips from the airport during specific time periods.

The incentive scheme will end on June 30.

On the surcharge hike, the 70-year-old said: "Maybe they are trying to get more taxis to come because they are trying to open up the airport.

"They say Changi is the best airport in the world, so how can there be no taxis?"

However, Mr Jovin Lim, 54, who drives a seven-seater cab and makes 10 to 12 trips to the airport daily, said the surcharge has attracted a lot of smaller taxis to the airport, resulting in longer queues.

"The surcharge makes it difficult for bigger cabs. I waste a lot of time queueing," he said.

In an announcement earlier this month that Terminal 4 will reopen in September and half of Terminal 2 will be operational by October, Transport Minister S. Iswaran had said that the response to the increased surcharge "has been good and generally managing well with demand".

But the minister also said that the situation at Changi is dynamic.

"What we see now is the taxi services have caught up," he told reporters. "But whether we need to do more, whether we need further adjustments, I think this is something that we are constantly monitoring because this is really a period of quite rapid changes."

Last month, 2.47 million passengers passed through Changi Airport - a 28 per cent increase from 1.93 million in April, and 14 times more than in May last year.

The airport's handling capacity is expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels of 70 million passengers per year by October.

• Additional reporting by Elijah Wong and Aditi Bharade