Extended train and bus hours on Dec 31

The operating hours of several public transport services will be extended on Dec 31 to cater to revellers ringing in the new year.

The last trains on the North East Line (NEL) will leave HarbourFront station at 2.16am and Punggol station at 1.45am. The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also run until after the last NEL trains arrive at their respective town-centre stations.

Along the Downtown Line, the last trains will leave Bukit Panjang station and Expo station at 1.48am and 1.49am respectively.

At City Hall station, the last trains on the North-South Line will depart at 2.15am towards Jurong East station, and 1.58am towards Marina South Pier station.

The last East-West Line trains in both directions will leave City Hall at 2.15am.

On the Circle Line, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 1.41am, while the last one from HarbourFront will depart at 1.38am.

Bus timings of these 25 SBS Transit bus services will also be extended next Tuesday: 33, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 400, 410W, 804 and 812. Six Nite Owl services will be extended till 4am.

Fourteen Express bus services will not operate weekday evening trips next Tuesday. They are: 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 128, 151e, 174e, 196e, 513, 654, 655, 660 and 850E.

As many companies will close earlier on New Year's Eve, the 14 express services will operate between 12.51pm and 2pm instead.

There are no changes to the operating hours of these services for morning trips.

Commuters may call 1800-287-2727 from 7.30am to 8pm, or visit the operator's website at www.sbstransit.com.sg for more details.

Some SMRT bus services will also skip stops along parts of Marina Bay and the Civic District next Tuesday from 4pm to the end of service. These are bus services 75, 167, 167e, 171, 700, 700A, 857, 960, 960e, 961, NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6 and NR8.

Commuters may call the SMRT customer hotline 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm, or visit www.smrt.com.sg for more information.

Malavika Menon