Extended SMRT train, bus services on Christmas Eve

SMRT will extend its train services and selected bus services next Monday, which is Christmas Eve, the rail operator said yesterday.

The last trains on the North-South Line will leave Orchard MRT station at 1.15am on Tuesday, and end at Jurong East and Marina South Pier stations.

On the East-West Line, the last trains will depart from City Hall MRT station at 1.21am, and terminate at Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

The last train on the Circle Line terminating at HarbourFront MRT station will leave Dhoby Ghaut station at 12.47am, while the last train terminating at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station will pull out from HarbourFront station at 12.43am.

The last Bukit Panjang LRT train will leave Choa Chu Kang station at 2.07am via service route A before terminating at Bukit Panjang station.

The operational hours of selected SMRT bus services will also be extended on Christmas Eve to the early morning of Dec 25, so that passengers on the last trains can connect to these bus services.

Services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart from Choa Chu Kang interchange at 2.15am. Services 901, 911, 912 and 913 will leave Woodlands interchange at the same time. Services 859A and 883A will depart from Sembawang interchange at 2.20am, while services 920 and 922 will depart from Bukit Panjang interchange at 2.10am.

Passengers can call the SMRT customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8.00pm daily, or visit www.smrt.com.sg for more information.