Extended bus, train services for revellers

New Year's Eve revellers can still catch the bus or train after their countdown events end as SMRT will be extending train and selected bus services.

The last North-South Line (NSL) train ending in Jurong East will leave City Hall at 2.15am on Jan 1.

The NSL train heading in the opposite direction for Marina South Pier will depart from City Hall at 1.57am. On the East-West Line, trains terminating in Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will depart from City Hall at 2.15am. Those travelling on the Circle Line towards Dhoby Ghaut will be able to catch the last train from HarbourFront at 1.38am.

The train in the opposite direction terminating in HarbourFront will depart Dhoby Ghaut at 1.41am.

The Bukit Panjang LRT service will depart Choa Chu Kang station at 3.20am and terminate in Bukit Panjang via Service A.

Selected SMRT bus services will also be extending their operation hours on New Year's Day to facilitate travel for passengers on the last trains.

The last bus for the following services will depart between 3am and 3.20am: 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A from Choa Chu Kang interchange; 901, 911, 912 and 913 from Woodlands interchange; 859A and 883A from Sembawang interchange; and 920 and 922 from Bukit Panjang interchange.

Passengers may contact the SMRT customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm daily or visit SMRT's website for more information.