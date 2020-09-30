Experiencing airline's services on the ground

Singapore Airlines will be launching three new initiatives in the coming weeks which will allow customers to experience its services on the ground.

Bookings can be made on the KrisShop website.

The cost of each option will be announced at a later date. Here is what customers can expect:

RESTAURANT A380 @ CHANGI

• An Airbus A-380 plane parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant on Oct 24 and 25.

• The plane comprises six suites, 78 business-class seats, 44 premium economy seats and 343 economy-class seats. But actual sitting capacity will be lower due to safe distancing measures.

• There will be an international and a Peranakan menu.

• The meal will come with two free alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages.

• Diners will get other perks, such as KrisShop discounts.

• Those who turn up dressed in heritage clothes will get an extra gift.

• The crew will showcase uniforms from the past.

• Reservations start on Oct 12.

INSIDE SINGAPORE AIRLINES

• A tour of the SIA Training Centre will take place on Nov 21, 22, 28 and 29.

• Available activities will include interaction sessions with pilots/crew, craft activities and in-flight meal purchase.

• Other add-on options will be available, such as trying out flight simulators, enjoying a wine appreciation session or participating in a grooming workshop conducted by SIA's cabin crew trainers.

• Parents can pay extra to send their child for a junior cabin crew experience, to dress up in a sarong kebaya uniform and act as a cabin crew member in a mock-up cabin.

• Bookings will open on Nov 1.

SIA @ HOME

• This initiative makes it possible to recreate SIA's in-flight dining experience at home.

• Meals will be created by SIA's panel of international chefs, and will come with wine or champagne.

• Every menu will include SIA's signature satay dish.

• First-class or business-class amenity kit and instructions on preparing the meals will be given.

• Customers can pay more to book a private chef who will reheat, plate and serve the meal.

• Bookings will open on Oct 5.