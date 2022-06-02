Exhibition encourages students to use greener transport modes

Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) student Lai Jia Ying wants to take the train to tuition classes from now on, instead of getting a ride from her parents.

"Sustainable transport is extremely important as Singapore is striving to be greener by cutting down carbon emissions," said the 15-year-old, who attended an exhibition held by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday.

The Make The Switch: The Quest For Greener Land Transport exhibition aims to encourage students to use greener forms of transport such as taking public buses and trains, and walking.

The exhibition, which is open to the public, is on till March 31 next year at the LTA's headquarters in Hampshire Road.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran launched the exhibition, which was attended by students from River Valley Primary School (RVPS) and SCGS.

The exhibition comprises five stations, where visitors can learn about initiatives, such as solar panels at bus depots and electric buses, that seek to make the transport system energy-efficient.

Visitors will learn how much carbon emissions can be reduced with greener transport options as compared with petrol-guzzling cars.

The stations are interactive, with activities such as sticker colouring and a quiz for visitors to gauge their understanding of green transport.

RVPS pupil Ryan Sng, 11, said: "I learnt that we should take public transport because it uses less fossil fuel, which is not renewable and sustainable."

Activities at the Singapore Mobility Gallery, such as tours of the LTA compound and booths which focus on the safety and sustainability of green transport, will be open to the public on specific dates this month. There will also be physical and virtual workshops, which are free but require prior registration.

On Tuesday, students were given a preview of the booths, one of which teaches participants how to show care for fellow commuters from different communities.

SCGS student Praseeda Chow-dary, 14, said the experience "allowed me to see how Singapore gives priority to people who have special needs and disabilities".

Under the 2030 Green Plan, the Republic aims to encourage green commuting, such as walking, cycling and using public transport, with the opening of new train stations and the repurposing of roads for pedestrians and cyclists.

RVPS pupil Kaira Lin, 11, is looking forward to doing her part. "Our choice of public transport affects global warming to a great extent. Once the Great World station (on the Thomson-East Coast Line) opens, it will be easier for me to take the MRT to school," she said.

To register for the activities in June, go to go.gov.sg/smg-events