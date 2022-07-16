Esso brings petrol prices to below $3 a litre

Esso has become the first fuel pump operator to bring petrol prices to below $3 a litre.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, Esso made the price cut at around 4pm yesterday.

Its posted price for 92-octane petrol was $2.96, or 14 cents lower than last week's price, while its diesel rate was a cent higher at $2.97 (four cents down from last week).

The posted price for its 95-octane petrol was $3.01 and that for 98-octane was $3.48.

Both were also 14 cents lower than last week's prices.

The reduction came on the back of Brent crude oil sliding below US$100 a barrel for the first time since April.

RBOB gasoline, a proxy for refined petrol, last traded at US$3.19 a gallon (3.8 litres), the lowest in more than three months.

Esso's move is expected to trigger a reduction across other brands in the coming days.

After discounts, Esso had the cheapest 92-octane fuel at $2.43 a litre (with the DBS Esso card), while SPC had the costliest at $2.64 (various cards).

For the popular 95-octane, Esso also had the cheapest rate of $2.47 (DBS Esso card), which matched prices at Sinopec, which has only three stations.

This is the first time that an established operator with a sizeable pump network has matched the newcomer's aggressive pricing.

Shell had the costliest 95-octane at $2.71 (various cards).

For 98-octane petrol, necessary for only a minority of cars here, Esso again had the lowest rate of $2.85 a litre (DBS Esso card). This also matched Sinopec's rate.

Shell also had the costliest 98-octane fuel at $3.13 a litre (various cards).