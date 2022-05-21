ERP rates to go up in stages at eight locations from May 30

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at gantries in eight locations where traffic speeds have fallen below the optimal range will be raised in stages for 19 time periods from May 30.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday: "Based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in April and May 2022, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways with the phased easing of workplace restrictions from March 29."

For six time periods at three locations, the ERP rate increases will kick in from June 27, after the end of the June school holidays.

One of these locations is the gantry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, where it will cost $2 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

At seven locations where LTA expects traffic speeds to continue to be low during the June holiday period, ERP rates will be raised by $1 from May 30.

On the Central Expressway towards the city before Braddell Road, for example, the ERP rate for 8.30am to 9.30am will be $3.

However, for 14 time periods at five locations, the ERP rate will be reduced from May 30 to June 26.

From May 30, the $1 charge at the three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city will be lifted between 8am and 8.30am.

The daily commute for Mr Lionel Chok, 49, who works in information and communications technology, has become more frustrating and he hopes the higher ERP rates will prompt motorists to modify their travel habits.

He said: "It is a 180-degree change from the smooth traffic we had earlier. You not only have to contend with more vehicles, but more impatient road users!"

Mr Clarence Soh, 51, a fintech consultant, said he has flexible working arrangements. "I choose to commute during off-peak hours, so I don't really have issues with traffic or the higher ERP rates."

LTA said it will "continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted".